Harry Albonico, Sr.
Elmwood Park - Harry Albonico, Sr., 84 of Elmwood Park, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Born in East Paterson which is now Elmwood Park, he is a lifelong resident. He was an x-ray technician for Industrial Service Lab in Paterson before retiring.
Beloved husband of Catherine "Dolly" (nee Marino), loving father of Roman, his wife Jessica, Tiffany Trizzino, her wife Lisa Isnetto, Harry Jr., his wife Barbara, proud grandfather of Salvatore, Celine and Nina, dear brother of the late Nathaniel, loving uncle to Darryl, Sharon, Nat, Kerri, Rosanne & Bob.
Funeral service Saturday Noon at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation Private. Visiting Friday 4 to 8 p.m.
