Harry C. Welte Jr.

Harry C. Welte Jr. Obituary
Harry C. Welte, Jr.

Ridgefield Park - Harry C. Welte, Jr. of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 93 years. Veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. during WWII. Carpenter, superintendent, public works manager for the Ridgefield Park Department of Public Works for 12 years and retired in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion for 61 years, a honary lifetime member of the Ridgefield Park/Bogota Rotary Club and served as president three times, he served on the Ridgefield Park Volunteer Fire Department for 19 years and was a member of Hook & Ladder Truck #1. Harry served on numerous boards and committees for Ridgefield Park, and was the financial secretary for the carpenters union for 24 years. Beloved husband to the late Patsy (nee Wilhite). Devoted father to Patricia Ann Adams and her late husband Stanley, Harry Thomas Welte and his fiancée Crystal, Carol Jean Egbert and her partner Franky and Janice Pauline Welte and her partner Toni. Loving grandfather to Christian, Michael, Jillian, Abigail, Joshua, Nicholas, Siena and the late Jason. Great-Grandfather to Zachary, Eden, Robyn, Miles, Juliet, Callan, Eli, Silas, and Nora. Dearest brother to Ronald Edward Welte and the late Janice Bebee. The grave side service will be conducted at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus on Friday, October 25th at 11:45am. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 to 7pm at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park.

