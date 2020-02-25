Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM
1940 - 2020
Harry Cropper Obituary
Harry Cropper

Pompton Plains - Harry Cropper, 79, of Pompton Plains, died February 20, 2020

Born in Jersey City, and after living briefly in Bloomfield, he moved with his family to Pequannock and then Pompton Plains where he resided for seven decades. He was a Financial Advisor, a Cooper, and with his wife Sally, the owner of The Bookshop in Pompton Plains for 17 years. He was also a longtime and devoted Rutgers Football fan--his burden finally lifted in death.

Harry attended East Tennessee State University before earning his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. He was one of four sons of Fred and Emma Cropper. His wife Sally (Blickens), passed away in 2014.

He is survived by his sons Christopher and his wife Elise Weerts of Baltimore, and Peter and his wife Nancy of New Providence. Harry had four grandsons Jack, William, Stephen, and Addison. He is also survived by a brother Mark, his wife Barbara, and a niece Lindsay and nephew Bryan.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held toward the end.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pequannock Volunteer Fire Department would be welcomed by the family
