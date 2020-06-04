Harry Ellis Howell
1946 - 2020
Harry Ellis Howell

Hawthorne - Harry Ellis Howell, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family on June 1, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Harry and Sophia Howell on June 28, 1946. Harry graduated Hawthorne High School in 1964 and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University and had a long rewarding career as General Manager for the Grand Union Co. In December of 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Janet Howell (nee Mehl) and spent the next 52 years enjoying their lives together. Harry was a member of the Hawthorne Gun Club and enjoyed playing softball. He spent his vacations fishing in Maine, spending time with family in Florida, and enjoying Colonial Williamsburg with his wife, Janet. Harry is survived by his beloved wife Janet. He is also survived by his cherished daughters, Christine Howell and Susanne Maples, both of Monticello, Maine and his dear sister Caroline Palladino of Boynton Beach, Florida. He will sadly be missed by his loving granddaughters, Peyton Boyd and Landry Maples. Services are private. If desired, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, Hawthorne, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
