|
|
Harry George Veras
Tenafly - Harry George Veras, 87, of Tenafly, formerly of Alpine, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Margaret (nee Chapman). Cherished father of Virginia Veras of Englewood, Patricia Brigley and husband Keith of Old Tappan, Ellen Bellet and husband Wayne of NYC, Harry G. Veras and wife Mary Ann of Rumson, John Veras and wife Bethanne of Closter and Mary Ayoub and husband Sam of New Milford. Proud grandfather of ten grandchildren.
Harry attended Fordham Preparatory School and Fordham University College of Business Administration and was an officer in the US Air Force. He was the Chief Financial Officer of Grolier Inc. and later the CEO of Purchasing Management Consulting in New York City.
Harry was a loving father who shared boating, the seashore and collecting model trains with his wife and children.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 11 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
www.pizzifuneralhome.com