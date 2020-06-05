Harry Hagen



Harry Hagen of Pocono Summit, PA formerly of Maywood, passed away peacefully in his home on June 3, 2020 with his wife at his side. Harry is survived by his wife Diane Hagen, his mother Betty Hagen of Maywood and brothers William and Robert. Harry was a veteran and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store