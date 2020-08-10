Harry Hammond
Wyckoff - Harry T. Hammond, age 89, of Wyckoff, died Wednesday, August 5th, 2020. Harry was born in Paterson, NJ and was a lifetime resident of Wyckoff. Harry, a 1949 graduate of Ramsey High School, served the US Army in Korea, and graduated from Seton Hall University. He worked for Avon in Suffern, NY and Tiffany in Parsippany, NJ. Harry was a parishioner of St Elizabeth's RC Church in Wyckoff and a member of the VFW Post 7086 Midland Park/Wyckoff.
Harry's loving wife, Mary Ann, predeceased him in 2014. Surviving are his children Lynn McCorkel and husband Don of Ellicott City, MD, H. Thomas Hammond of Falls Church, VA, Gail Cortright and husband Kevin of Ridgewood, NJ and Christine Hammond of Hollywood, CA. He also leaves his eight grandchildren: Rachel, Caitlin, Heather, Jack, Kevin Luke, Caroline, Faith and William and his sister Elaine Mault. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 14 at 9:15am from the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral Mass will follow 10am at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
The Hammond Family will receive family and friends on Thursday August 13, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com
. In lieu of flower, donations in Harry's name may be made to VFW Post 7086, 25 Faner Rd., Midland Park, NJ 07432 or St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Wyckoff, NJ.