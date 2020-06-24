Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry Joyner



Teaneck - Harry, Age 92, formly of Teaneck, NJ. Passed away on June 14, 2020.



Harry is survived by his five children: Jaye Prunty, Alice Patricia (Patty) Best, Michael Joyner, Carol "Evie" Joyner (Gerald Hudson) and Marc Joyner (Tonya Joyner). Brother-law Carlton Stokes; nephew Stewart Joyner Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral 11 AM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Nesbitt Funeral Home, 175 W. Englewood Ave. Englewood, NJ. Visitation 9 AM- 11 AM. Burial in Westwood Cemetery.









