Harry Joyner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Joyner

Teaneck - Harry, Age 92, formly of Teaneck, NJ. Passed away on June 14, 2020.

Harry is survived by his five children: Jaye Prunty, Alice Patricia (Patty) Best, Michael Joyner, Carol "Evie" Joyner (Gerald Hudson) and Marc Joyner (Tonya Joyner). Brother-law Carlton Stokes; nephew Stewart Joyner Host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral 11 AM Saturday June 27, 2020 at Nesbitt Funeral Home, 175 W. Englewood Ave. Englewood, NJ. Visitation 9 AM- 11 AM. Burial in Westwood Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Nesbitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Nesbitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nesbitt Funeral Home
175 W. Englewood Ave.
Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 567-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved