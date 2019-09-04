|
Harry M. Maisch, Jr.
Hasbrouck Heights - Harry M. Maisch, Jr. 86, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. A life of service. Service to his family, to his community and to his country. Harry began working as a delivery boy for the Eagle Beef Butcher Shop in Jersey City at the age of thirteen. After graduating from Dickinson High School, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. When he returned to the states, he married his grade school sweetheart Audrey Soldati. He then began an over thirty year career with AT&T and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. They had two sons, Stephen Maisch and the late Harry M. Maisch, III. He was involved in their lives as an assistant Scout Master as well as a role model for them and his grandson Harry M. Maisch, IV. Harry is also survived by his daughter-in-law Valerie Maisch and his sister Carolyn La Forgia. He was a member of the Euclid Masonic Lodge F&AM in Hasbrouck Heights for over forty years where he served as Master. Harry was a member of the Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department for over thirty years, serving as Fire Chief, a member of the Relief committee, a member of the Exempt Firemen's Association and the New Jersey State Fire Chiefs Association. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hasbrouck Heights which he supported and gave freely of his time to the church as well as to his friends and neighbors. We will miss him. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, September 6th at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Thursday, September 5th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Fire Department Services at 7 PM and Masonic Services at 7:30 PM. CostaMemorialHome.com