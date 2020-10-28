1/
Harry Paul Orlando
1938 - 2020
Harry Paul Orlando

Boca Raton, FL - Harry Paul Orlando, 81, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Born in Jersey City on September 14, 1938 to the late Helen (Molinaro) and Enrico (Harry) Orlando, he grew up in Union City and excelled at baseball from his Little League days, and along with basketball, through his high school years at Union Hill.

A star athlete, he received a scholarship to Wagner College. As a point guard on Wagner's "Wonder Five" basketball team he earned All-East status, and All-League in both basketball and baseball. At graduation in 1960, he was awarded the Best Scholar-Athlete Award and was inducted into Wagner's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000. He received his Masters Degree from William Paterson College.

Harry taught History and coached basketball and baseball at Emerson High School in Union City during his career. He was passionate about civic engagement and the importance of voting, and enjoyed his retirement in Florida's sunshine with his wife, Cheryl, warm friendships, and playing tennis daily. An active member in the Knights of Columbus, his Italian heritage and Roman Catholic faith were very important to him.

Predeceased by his brothers Ray and Michael, he is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl, and his daughters Diane Stolbach and Karen Orlando, grandson Gregory Stolbach; and step-sons Peter and Ben DiEduardo, grandsons Joseph and Matthew DiEduardo. Services will be held in New Jersey next year when we can all grieve together.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
