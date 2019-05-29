|
Ringwood - Harry Prokop, 77, of Ringwood, died on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Harry grew up in Mahwah, then moved to Midland Park before moving to Ringwood 16 years ago. After graduating Ramsey High School, Harry enlisted in the US Army and served 2 years. Harry was a Director of Database Operations for Access Worldwide, and the Phoenix Marketing Group in Lincoln Park. He had previously worked at Fisher Stevens in Totowa. After he retired, Harry worked at the Darlington Golf Course and the Meadows Golf Club. Harry was a proud little league coach and band parent, and loved spending time with his children and grandson. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lynn, his children Kristie of Flanders, and Brian of Pompton Lakes, his grandson Bryson Flynn, his sister Sophie Thorson of Mahwah and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Stella Prokop, and his brothers John and Thomas Prokop. Visiting hours are 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 PM on Thursday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ.