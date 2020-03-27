|
Harry Richard Mutschler
North Bergen - Harry Richard Mutschler, 78 of North Bergen, N J on March 26 2020 Beloved Son of Ruth (nee Cassen, Devoted Father of Mark (Laurie), Dear Brother of Ruth Ann Recildo (Raymond) and Robert (Kathryn) Mutschler . Proud Grandfather of Molly and Delcan Mutshcler, Former husband of Maureen (nee Lally), Richard was born in Jersey City, NJ to Ruth (nee Cassen) and the late Harry James and lived in Fort Lee before moving to North Bergen, NJ 15 yrs ago and retired from CBS News 15 yrs ago as a television director. Funeral Services on Monday are private for the immediate family only Burial, George Washington Mem Pk. Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Konopka F Home 9046 Palisade Ave North Bergen.