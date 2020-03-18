Resources
Fair Lawn - Harvey Schindler, 86, of Fair Lawn, passed away on March 16, 2020. Harvey was born in Brooklyn, NY. After earning a bachelor's at City College of New York, he received a PhD in Chemical Engineering from New York University. A lifelong New York Giants fan, he was a season ticket holder for 60 years. He was predeceased by his older sister Adele Fox. Harvey is survived by his wife Claudine, his sons Jeff (Nicole), Adam (Deidre) and Mitch, and his grandchildren Abigail and Gabriel. Donations in Harvey's memory may be made to City College of New York or Valley Hospice of Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be private. A remembrance ceremony will be scheduled for the future.
