Harvey Schoenfeld
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Schoenfeld

Boca Raton, Fl - Harvey Schoenfeld passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was preceded by his beloved wife Esther of 66 years and his brother Lester. He graduated from Brooklyn College and received Masters' Degrees from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and New York University. He began his career at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City. He then became Assistant Director of Montefiore Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. He was then hired as Director/Executive Vice President of the Barnert Memorial Hospital Center in Paterson, New Jersey. He continued in this capacity for thirty years before retiring. Always up for a challenge, he began the next chapter of his illustrious career in health care consulting, which continued for another 20 years. He was respected for his intelligence, compassion, friendship and love of family. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Peter), Paula (Robert), grandchildren Sheri, Andrew, Jamie, Nicole (Jordan), great granddaughter, Evelyn, and brother Melvin (Bela) nieces and nephews. They all held a special place in his heart. Family services will be held privately. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved