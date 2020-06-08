Harvey Schoenfeld



Boca Raton, Fl - Harvey Schoenfeld passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. He was preceded by his beloved wife Esther of 66 years and his brother Lester. He graduated from Brooklyn College and received Masters' Degrees from University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and New York University. He began his career at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City. He then became Assistant Director of Montefiore Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey. He was then hired as Director/Executive Vice President of the Barnert Memorial Hospital Center in Paterson, New Jersey. He continued in this capacity for thirty years before retiring. Always up for a challenge, he began the next chapter of his illustrious career in health care consulting, which continued for another 20 years. He was respected for his intelligence, compassion, friendship and love of family. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda (Peter), Paula (Robert), grandchildren Sheri, Andrew, Jamie, Nicole (Jordan), great granddaughter, Evelyn, and brother Melvin (Bela) nieces and nephews. They all held a special place in his heart. Family services will be held privately. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









