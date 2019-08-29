|
|
Harvey Turer
Brooklyn, NY - Harvey Turer, age 77, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Allendale, NJ, departed this life on August 26, 2019.
Survivors include Valerie, his wife of 52 years; son, Jonathan (Suzanne Blezard); and daughter, Karin (Nick Pavey) and grandsons, Henry, William, and Joseph.
Visiting Hours will be on Friday 8/30 from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM at the Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home at 255 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.
Burial service on Saturday 8/31 at 10 AM at All Saints' Episcopal Church at 286 7th Avenue in Park Slope.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Hospital [email protected]