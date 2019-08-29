Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home
255 9th Street
Park Slope, Brooklyn, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home
255 9th Street
Park Slope, Brooklyn, NJ
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints' Episcopal Church
286 7th Avenue
Park Slope, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Turer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Turer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Turer Obituary
Harvey Turer

Brooklyn, NY - Harvey Turer, age 77, of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Allendale, NJ, departed this life on August 26, 2019.

Survivors include Valerie, his wife of 52 years; son, Jonathan (Suzanne Blezard); and daughter, Karin (Nick Pavey) and grandsons, Henry, William, and Joseph.

Visiting Hours will be on Friday 8/30 from 2-5 PM and 7-9 PM at the Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home at 255 9th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Burial service on Saturday 8/31 at 10 AM at All Saints' Episcopal Church at 286 7th Avenue in Park Slope.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Hospital [email protected]
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.