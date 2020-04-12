Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Harvey Urman

Harvey Urman Obituary
Harvey Urman

Harvey Urman passed away on April 11, 2020 at the Paramus Veteran's Home. He was 91 years old. Harvey grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. and attended New York University. After graduation he joined the Army and was deployed to Korea. Harvey's first wife died leaving him with 2 daughters, Arlene Greener and Robyn Urman. Harvey has been married to Joyce Levin for 42 years and they have two daughters; Elizabeth Ortiz and Jennifer Harrison. He also leaves 6 grandchildren; Joey Greener, Emily Greener, Emmanuelle Palikuca, Cameron Palikuca, Eve Harrison, Jane Harrison and one great-grandchild, Elle Greener.

He spent his working life in the electronics industry and will be remembered by all who knew him.
