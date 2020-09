Or Copy this URL to Share

Harvie Gillespie, Jr.



Age 72. Harvie passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020. He leaves to mourn his long time partner, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. Services will be: Wednesday September 23, 2020. Location: Eternity Funeral Home, 129 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631









