Hazel L. Taylor
Teaneck - Taylor, Hazel L. (nee Rogers), 79, of Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Hazel was born in Lamar, SC, to the late Connie and Sallie Rogers. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth. Devoted mother of Eric (wife, Denise) and Sharon (husband, Dwayne). Loving grandmother of Victoria, Myles, Zariah, and Nasir. Dear sister of Mary, Ulysees, Barbara, Modestine, and the late Andrew and Connie. Before retiring, Hazel was a Sr. Docket Clerk for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Community Baptist Church, Englewood, NJ. Interment will follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In Iieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or , . For more information, and to view Hazel's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com.