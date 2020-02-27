|
Hazel Schechterman
Clifton - Hazel Schechterman, age 94, of Clifton, NJ, formerly of Cranford, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of the late Jack, who she was married to for 66 years. Beloved mother of Bonnie R. Susser and her husband Jack, of Fair Lawn, NJ, and of Dr. Edward Schechterman of Long Branch, NJ. Proud grandmother of Brett (Beth), Eric (Aimee), Carly (Roi), and Mark (Lauren). Loving great grandmother of Brielle, Juliana, Brecken, Noah, Lila, Harrison, and Geordyn. Hazel worked at Jewish Family Service in Elizabeth, NJ as both secretary and bookkeeper for over 25 years. After retirement, she moved to Coconut Creek, FL, and enjoyed a life full of friends and family. Hazel took great pride in her family, as well as her cooking abilities.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Rt. 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial at Jewish Educational Cemetery, Newark, NJ. Donations in memory of Hazel Schechterman may be made to Daughters of Miriam Center, 155 Hazel St., Clifton, NJ 07011.