Emerson - Fitzsimmons, Heather M. (nee Wiseman), 81, of Emerson, NJ, went home to our Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Heather was the beloved wife to the late Joseph Fitzsimmons and was the devoted stepmom to Kevin and his wife Dorothy; Joseph F.; Mary Ellen Ruitenberg and her husband Jim; the late Brian; Catherine Vasquez and her husband David. She was a loving grandmother to Erin and her husband Nicholas; Alison and her husband Billy; Kevin; and Emily; and was an adoring great grandmother ("Gigi") to Cora, June, Finley, and Samuel. She was the dedicated "Aunt Heather" to dozens of nieces and nephews. Heather will always be remembered for her generosity, deep faith, and active connections with family and friends. Funeral arrangements are private.
