Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Fitzsimmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather M. Fitzsimmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather M. Fitzsimmons Obituary
Heather M. Fitzsimmons

Emerson - Fitzsimmons, Heather M. (nee Wiseman), 81, of Emerson, NJ, went home to our Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Heather was the beloved wife to the late Joseph Fitzsimmons and was the devoted stepmom to Kevin and his wife Dorothy; Joseph F.; Mary Ellen Ruitenberg and her husband Jim; the late Brian; Catherine Vasquez and her husband David. She was a loving grandmother to Erin and her husband Nicholas; Alison and her husband Billy; Kevin; and Emily; and was an adoring great grandmother ("Gigi") to Cora, June, Finley, and Samuel. She was the dedicated "Aunt Heather" to dozens of nieces and nephews. Heather will always be remembered for her generosity, deep faith, and active connections with family and friends. Funeral arrangements are private.

To send condolences to Heather's family, please visit Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -