Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Hector Herrera


1961 - 2019
Hector Herrera Obituary
Hector Herrera

Wayne - Hector Herrera, Jr., 58, of Wayne, NJ passed away on April 17, 2019. He was a display coordinator for Target warehouse in Fairfield, NJ. Dear brother of Itsa Dumenigo and her husband Jose. Loving uncle and godfather of David Dumenigo. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. Visiting on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-9 PM. www.kerimemorial.com
