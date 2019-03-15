Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St Michael's Roman Catholic Church
19 E Central Blvd
Palisades Park, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Tenafly, NJ
View Map
Hedwig Albanese Obituary
Hedwig Albanese

- - Hedwig Albanese, 95, passed peacefully in her home on March 7, 2019. Heddie was preceded in death by her husband, Rocco, her parents Julia (Horielko) and Leon Majewski, and her four sisters - Marie Majewski, Vicky Stefanowitz, Helen Bilinski, and her twin Lottie Rutkowski.

Heddie was a kind, gentle and generous woman who enjoyed hosting family holidays in her Palisades Park home. She is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 18 from 10:00AM-11:30AM at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave, Ridgefield. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Hedwig at noon on Monday at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 19 E Central Blvd, Palisades Park. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the . To send condolences, please go to blackleyfh.com.
