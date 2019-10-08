Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Services
Hedwig Djatschenko

Hedwig Djatschenko Obituary
Hedwig Djatschenko

Garfield - Djatschenko, Hedwig (Bruchlikowsky), 94 of Garfield, passed away on October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Djatschenko. Loving mother to Lydia Celuch of North Haledon, Walter Djatschenko of Maricopa, Arizona and the late Regina Michel. Dear mother-in-law to John Michel of Randolph & Olga Djatschenko of Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christina, Natalie, Michael, Nina, Justina, Orest, Taissa & Avalina and great grandchildren: Alexis, Amanda & Madison.

Hedwig was born in Kamyanetz, Podilsk, Ukraine and came to the United States in 1952 settling in Passaic before moving to Garfield in 1960. She worked for Betmar Hats in Passaic, where she was Shop Stewart. She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic, The Ukrainian Center and Plast Prayat & the Ukrainian National Women's League. Branch # 70.

Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Friday October 11th, 2019 at 9:15 AM then to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 from 4PM to 9PM. Parastas Thursday 6PM. www.marroccos.com
