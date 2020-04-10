|
Hedwig Irene (Zinn) D'Amelio
North Haledon - D'Amelio, Hedwig Irene (Zinn), 93, of North Haledon on April 8, 2020. Before moving to North Haledon in 1949 Irene had lived in Haledon, NJ. Before she retired in 2010 she was a salad bar and desert hostess for Lido's Restaurant in Hackensack. Her family was the most important part of her life and often put their needs ahead of herself. She loved being a part of her children's lives and their activities often coaching softball and skiing as well as leading in boy scouts and girl scouts
Irene was the devoted wife of the late Patsy W. D'Amelio (2005). Beloved mother of Susan D'Amelio and her partner Sharon Post, Patrick D'Amelio and his wife Erica of Ramsey, Michele Battaglia and her husband Jon of Florida and Michael D'Amelio of North Haledon. Loving grandmother of Katheryn Mazzilli, Patrick D'Amelio Connor D'Amelio and Michael Battaglia. Sister of Eleanor Dillon. Aunt of Denise, Diane and Darlene and grant aunt of Jenna and Katie.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donations in Hedwig's memory to .