Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Hedwig D'Amelio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hedwig Irene (Zinn) D'Amelio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hedwig Irene (Zinn) D'Amelio Obituary
Hedwig Irene (Zinn) D'Amelio

North Haledon - D'Amelio, Hedwig Irene (Zinn), 93, of North Haledon on April 8, 2020. Before moving to North Haledon in 1949 Irene had lived in Haledon, NJ. Before she retired in 2010 she was a salad bar and desert hostess for Lido's Restaurant in Hackensack. Her family was the most important part of her life and often put their needs ahead of herself. She loved being a part of her children's lives and their activities often coaching softball and skiing as well as leading in boy scouts and girl scouts

Irene was the devoted wife of the late Patsy W. D'Amelio (2005). Beloved mother of Susan D'Amelio and her partner Sharon Post, Patrick D'Amelio and his wife Erica of Ramsey, Michele Battaglia and her husband Jon of Florida and Michael D'Amelio of North Haledon. Loving grandmother of Katheryn Mazzilli, Patrick D'Amelio Connor D'Amelio and Michael Battaglia. Sister of Eleanor Dillon. Aunt of Denise, Diane and Darlene and grant aunt of Jenna and Katie.

Arrangements by the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held privately by the family. Any future services will be posted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donations in Hedwig's memory to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hedwig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -