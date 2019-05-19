Services
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Saturday, May 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Hedwig "Hedy" (Hug) Troyano Obituary
Hedwig "Hedy" (Hug) Troyano

Saddle Brook - Hedy Troyano of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019. She is survived by her children Hedy Lynn Troyano, Thomas Troyano and his wife Mary Ann of Annandale, VA, and Robert Troyano and his wife Joan. She was also a loving grandmother to Nicole Billa Bolton and husband John; Allison Troyano Hancin and husband Jonathon; Thomas E. Troyano; Laura Troyano; and Jennifer Troyano; and great-grandmother to Julian Billa and Kai Billa. Hedy is also survived by her beloved cousin Rose Marie Hug (PA), and loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Switzerland. She is preceded by her Swiss-born parents Otto and Emma Hug, brother Wilfred Hug and sister-in-law Gladys Hug.

Memorial gathering Saturday, May 25, 2019, 2-6 pm with a 5:30 pm service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America .
