Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Hedy C. Hirsch

Lodi - HIRSCH, Hedy C., age 73, of Lodi, died on June 4, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Fairview before moving to Lodi in 2009. She was a bookkeeper 25 years with the Lamp Shade Outlet in Garfield retiring in 2004, and a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens and Lodi Democratic Club. She is survived by her twin brother, Fred C. Hirsch and wife Anna Marie, and several nieces and nephews. All services were privately held by the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Donations can be made in Hedy's name to the Gregory M. Hirsch Heart Foundation, 160 Essex St. Ste. 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. ( https://www.hackensackumc.org/donate/vision-fundraising-priorities/gregory-m-hirsch-heart-foundation/ ) Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com
