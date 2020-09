Hedy (Hartsch-Newnham) LionPark Ridge - Hedy (Hartsch-Newnham) Lion, 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William, devoted mother of Maureen Menakis and husband Michael, and loving grandmother of her granddaughters Stephanie and Gabriele and her late grandson, Michael. She is also survived by stepson, Robert Lion, wife Denise and grandchildren Danielle and Jillian and predeceased by stepson Kenneth Lion, survived by wife Michele and grandchildren Christine and Kimberly. Family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood on Friday, September 4th from 4-8 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, 2 Fremont Avenue, Park Ridge on Saturday, September 5th at 10:30 am. Becker-funeralhome.com