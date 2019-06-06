Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
359 Central Ave.
North Caldwell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heide Suchomel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heide Marie Suchomel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Heide Marie Suchomel Obituary
Heide Marie Suchomel

Verona - Heide Marie Suchomel, 76, of Verona, N.J., passed away on May 29, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be offered on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 359 Central Ave., North Caldwell, N.J. 07006. Arrangements were entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born in the town of Krummau (Cesky Krumlov), Czechoslovakia, to Franz and Maria (nee: Pschiebl) Suchomel, she came to the U.S. in 1962, residing in Belleville before settling in Verona. Throughout her career, she worked first as a pharmacy assistant in Germany, then as a typesetter for various newspapers in the North Jersey area, in particular the Nutley Sun. She enjoyed traveling - driving across the United States in the 1960s, visiting Peru in the early 2000s after her retirement, and traveling throughout Europe all her adult life. She was an avid reader and a lover of music and the arts, and she enjoyed spending time in the company of friends near and far.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her devoted daughter, Michele Suchomel-Casey, and her husband, Bruce; beloved grandchild, Darin; caring siblings, Frederike Eder and Siegbert Suchomel; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Heide's memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center/Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, N.J. 07644, hackensackumc.org/donate or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, N.Y. 11797, lustgarten.org.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
Download Now