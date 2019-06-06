|
Heide Marie Suchomel
Verona - Heide Marie Suchomel, 76, of Verona, N.J., passed away on May 29, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be offered on July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, 359 Central Ave., North Caldwell, N.J. 07006. Arrangements were entrusted to Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave., Cedar Grove, N.J. Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.
Born in the town of Krummau (Cesky Krumlov), Czechoslovakia, to Franz and Maria (nee: Pschiebl) Suchomel, she came to the U.S. in 1962, residing in Belleville before settling in Verona. Throughout her career, she worked first as a pharmacy assistant in Germany, then as a typesetter for various newspapers in the North Jersey area, in particular the Nutley Sun. She enjoyed traveling - driving across the United States in the 1960s, visiting Peru in the early 2000s after her retirement, and traveling throughout Europe all her adult life. She was an avid reader and a lover of music and the arts, and she enjoyed spending time in the company of friends near and far.
Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her devoted daughter, Michele Suchomel-Casey, and her husband, Bruce; beloved grandchild, Darin; caring siblings, Frederike Eder and Siegbert Suchomel; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Heide's memory may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center/Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, N.J. 07644, hackensackumc.org/donate or the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Dr., Suite D, Woodbury, N.Y. 11797, lustgarten.org.