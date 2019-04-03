Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Helaine Panepinto Obituary
Helaine Panepinto

Bogota - Helaine Mary Panepinto, 72, formerly of Bogota, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Huntersville, NC. She was born January 22, 1947 to the late William and Beatrice Haughton in Brooklyn, NY. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Anthony J. Panepinto; two sisters; a brother; and an infant son. Helaine is survived by her daughter Christine (Mike) McCarroll; son, Robert (Jennifer) Panepinto; granddaughter, Sarah; grandsons, Michael and Bobby; and many nieces and nephews. Helaine found great joy in her grandchildren, singing, love of cats, and lamb chops. The Prayer Service will be 11AM on Friday, April 5th at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ. Following the service she will be laid to rest with her beloved Tony at Redeemer Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Helaine's memory to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226. Vorheesingwersen.com
