Helaine Sachs Glantz
Delray Beach - Helaine Sachs Glantz, 89, passed away June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Glantz. Cherished daughter of the late Emanuel Sachs and the late Mae Gelman Sachs. Devoted mother of Ellen Glantz-Tucker, Stephen Tucker, Susan Faver and Gary Faver. Loving grandmother of Morgan Tucker, Landon Tucker and Mitchell Faver. Born in Passaic, NJ, later a long time resident of Bloomfield, NJ, she lived in Delray Beach and recently lived at the Jewish Home Assisted Living which she was a surrogate grandma to the Hillsdale School children through her reading program. Her hobbies included powerhouse shopping. She ran a discussion group called It's Debatable with Helaine for years at Heritage House, the JCC on the Palisades and most recently at the JHAL. Helaine was a presence. She was loved by all. Donations in Helaine's memory can be made to Englewood Health Foundation at [email protected] or 201-894-3725 or The Jewish Home Assisted Living at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/jewishhomefamily or 201-784-1414. Funeral services to be held on Wednesday at 1pm at Gutterman and Musicant, Hackensack NJ. Shiva will be held Wednesday 430pm through Thursday evening at Ellen and Stephen's home at 33 Colony Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020.