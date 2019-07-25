|
Helen A. Hemmer
Emerson - Helen A. Hemmer, 98, of Emerson, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William F. Hemmer, her treasured daughter, Barbara Hungler, and her brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by her devoted son, William J. (Margy), her cherished grandchildren, Kristine Len, Barbara Cakl, Antal Hungler (Tracy), William Hemmer (Laura), Matyas Hungler (Kelly) and Shannon Marabello (Angelo); her great grandchildren, Kristina (Yuda), Erika, Andrea, Rachel, William, Angelo, Taylor, Brandon, Jessica, Isabella and Conner, as well as her precious great-great granddaughter, Genevieve. She is also survived by her loving niece, Sarah Helen McCann (Joseph).
Helen grew up in Newport, Rhode Island and relocated to New Jersey where she lived in Maplewood, Irvington and Prospect Park. She retired from the Department of Motor Vehicle in Wayne, but her true passion was teaching swimming in East Orange, which she continued well into her retirement years. "Gram," as everyone called her, was the heart of her family and leaves a legacy of love.
Visitation will be at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 11am, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jessica Godowsky Special Needs Trust, c/o Barbara Cakl, PO Box 4373, Wayne, NJ 07474-4373 would be sincerely appreciated.