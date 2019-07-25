Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Hemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Hemmer Obituary
Helen A. Hemmer

Emerson - Helen A. Hemmer, 98, of Emerson, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, William F. Hemmer, her treasured daughter, Barbara Hungler, and her brothers and sisters. Helen is survived by her devoted son, William J. (Margy), her cherished grandchildren, Kristine Len, Barbara Cakl, Antal Hungler (Tracy), William Hemmer (Laura), Matyas Hungler (Kelly) and Shannon Marabello (Angelo); her great grandchildren, Kristina (Yuda), Erika, Andrea, Rachel, William, Angelo, Taylor, Brandon, Jessica, Isabella and Conner, as well as her precious great-great granddaughter, Genevieve. She is also survived by her loving niece, Sarah Helen McCann (Joseph).

Helen grew up in Newport, Rhode Island and relocated to New Jersey where she lived in Maplewood, Irvington and Prospect Park. She retired from the Department of Motor Vehicle in Wayne, but her true passion was teaching swimming in East Orange, which she continued well into her retirement years. "Gram," as everyone called her, was the heart of her family and leaves a legacy of love.

Visitation will be at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 11am, with a funeral service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jessica Godowsky Special Needs Trust, c/o Barbara Cakl, PO Box 4373, Wayne, NJ 07474-4373 would be sincerely appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now