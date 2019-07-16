Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jandura
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura Obituary
Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura

Clifton - Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura, 87, of Clifton, passed away on July 11, 2019. Born in Wallington, Helen lived most of her life in Clifton. A member of the Athenia Veterans' Post Ladies Auxiliary, Helen was a food server at the Clifton High School for 20 years.

Beloved wife of the late Carl C. Jandura who passed away in 1993. Devoted mother of Amy Engels and her significant other, Rick Meyer, of Marlboro, and Louise Jandura of Altadena, CA. Cherished grandmother of John Tyler Engels. Dear sister of Alice Kowalski of Wallington and Marie Santabuono of Franklin, NY.

Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Helen's memory to the www.kidney.org or Susan G. Komen for the Cure ww5.komen.org would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now