|
|
Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura
Clifton - Helen A. (Sarisky) Jandura, 87, of Clifton, passed away on July 11, 2019. Born in Wallington, Helen lived most of her life in Clifton. A member of the Athenia Veterans' Post Ladies Auxiliary, Helen was a food server at the Clifton High School for 20 years.
Beloved wife of the late Carl C. Jandura who passed away in 1993. Devoted mother of Amy Engels and her significant other, Rick Meyer, of Marlboro, and Louise Jandura of Altadena, CA. Cherished grandmother of John Tyler Engels. Dear sister of Alice Kowalski of Wallington and Marie Santabuono of Franklin, NY.
Funeral Friday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Helen's memory to the www.kidney.org or Susan G. Komen for the Cure ww5.komen.org would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com