River Vale - Helen A. Moore, 96, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A, Moore. Loving aunt of Joan Shank and her husband Emerson, Patricia Bachan and her late husband Frank, Laura Williams, Thomas Williams and his wife Maureen. Dear sister-in-law of Carmen Facente and her husband Ron, and Fran Medico and her husband Marc. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, January 5 from 2-6PM. Funeral Service will be held at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Monday, January 6 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Becker-funeralhome.com