Helen A. Young
North Haledon - Helen A. Young, age 90, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Holland Christian Home. Helen was a lifelong resident of Midland Park before becoming a resident of the Holland Christian Home, North Haledon in 2007. Helen was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ridgewood where over the years, she had been active in the Quilters Club, Braille Club and the Owls Club. She was a member of the Senior Crusaders of Midland Park and a former member of the American Legion Post 130 of Midland Park. Helen previously was employed as a computer operator with University Society in Midland Park and just prior to her retirement in 1989, she was a computer operator for 12 years with Ramapo College in Mahwah. Helen is survived by her loving children; Robert F. Young of Kresgeville, PA and Linda A. MacDonald and her husband David of Manchester, NH. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Young of Schenectady, NY and her six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Frederick H Young, her son, William H. Young, her sister, Ruth Ritter and her three brothers; Arthur, Herman and John Kleindienst. All funeral services for Helen will be private due to the pandemic. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07432 or Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 155 Linwood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ.