Helen Ann Collard
Mahwah - Helen Ann Collard, age 89, of Mahwah and Leonia NJ, went to be with the Lord March 5, 2020 after a struggle with cancer. Helen was born on June 5, 1930 in Union City and grew up in Palisades Park.
She went to Leonia High School, where she met the love of her life, Arthur L. Collard. They married at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cliffside Park on June 14, 1952 and have been married for 67 wonderful years. Helen and Art lived in Leonia from 1958 to 2007, where they raised their three children. In 1971 Helen graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Dental Hygiene.
Helen was a member of the Woman's Club of Leonia, The Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, where she was the recipient of the Valiant Woman award. She was also a member of the Church Women United. After moving to Mahwah in 2007 Helen and Art joined the Advent Lutheran Church, where they were very involved with collecting books for the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson.
Helen is survived by her husband Arthur L. Collard, her sister Dorothy Masker of Howell Township, Her three children, which were her greatest joy and love, Sons: Arthur D. Collard and his wife Michele,George J. Collard and his wife Jan and a daughter Katherine Ann Collard. She had 14 Grandchildren: Anna, George, Blake, Nicholas, Daniel, Diana, Elizabeth, Kyle, Samantha, Jonathan, Rebekah, Matthew, Hannah, May and Faith; 5 Great Grandchildren William, Wesley, Maya, Lilliana and Ava and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Helen's life on June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Advent Lutheran Church, 777 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff NJ 07841 with a Family and Friend reunion celebration to follow the Service.
This is what Helen loved the most, to be with her family and friends, for all of us to enjoy each other and the life that the Lord has given us.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting you make a donation: In the Memory of Helen Ann Collard to: The Advent Lutheran Endowment, 777 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff NJ 07841. Arrangements by William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, N.J. For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.