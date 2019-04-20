|
Helen Annette Bassio
Haskell - Helen Annette Bassio was born to Victor and Eva Bassio (nee Kuzam) on June 23, 1941 in the Township of Weehawken, New Jersey and died on April 17, 2019 in Ridgewood. She was a resident of Haskell, New Jersey for 23 years and previously lived in Wood-Ridge. Helen was a recently retired librarian from Mahwah Library, a member of the Bloomingdale Memorial Golden Age Club until 2018 and the Ringwood Senior Citizens. She loved to travel, drink tea, sing, and generously supported many charitable organizations.
Helen was predeceased by her sister Victoria Bassio and by her former husband Henry Emil Spermon. She is survived by her son Henry Michael Spermon, daughter-in-law Suzanne Spermon, daughter Corinne Miskowsky (nee Spermon), son-in-law Daniel Miskowsky, Jr. and grandson Kyle Henry Miskowsky. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Seeing Eye of Morristown, New Jersey or Smile Train, New York, New York.
Pursuant to Helen's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements under direction of the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.