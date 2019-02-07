|
Helen B. Hennion
Allendale - Helen B. Hennion, 96, entered into rest on February 4, 2019. The daughter of the late John Brennan and Mary (Binko) Brennan, she was born January 15, 1923 in Mahwah, NJ. Helen was married to James M. Hennion for 55 years at the time of his death. After marriage, Helen and James raised their family in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Helen is survived by her son James Hennion of Weaverville, NC, daughter-in-law Laura (Hennion) Younie of Goshen, NY, son-in-law Theodore Preusch of Ramsey, NJ, sister Irene in Murphy, NC and grandchildren Philip, Dustin, Tyler and Melissa. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her son John Hennion, daughter Marylou (Hennion) Preusch and brother's Bill, John, Joe and Tom. During her lifetime, Helen was an active member of the Upper Saddle River Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Upper Saddle River Historical Society, Presentation Church Morning Glories, Presentation Senior Club and Saddle River Valley Fellowship Group. Helen was a wonderful person and was loved by her extended family and friends. We will truly miss her amazing detailed stories from her life. She was a soft spoken kindhearted person. Helen's last years were spent at the Allendale Community Atrium were she blossomed as an aspiring artist. She loved creating her crafts and made thoughtful, personal gifts for everyone. Helen's family would like to thank the Nurses, Health Aides and Staff at Allendale Community, Atrium and Nursing Home for taking such wonderful care of her during this past year. Visitation will be held on Thursday (TODAY) from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Rd, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ.