|
|
Helen Bennett Crowell
Concord, MA - Helen Bennett Crowell of Concord, MA, formerly of Glen Ridge, NJ, died peacefully on November 22nd at The Gardens. She was 91 years old.
Born in Glen Ridge in 1928 to Dora Gibbs Bennett and John Alden Bennett, Helen grew up in Montclair, New Jersey. She attended College High School in Upper Montclair, where she met the love of her life, David Adams Crowell, from nearby Caldwell. She graduated from Smith College with honors in 1950 and the Yale School of Nursing with a M.S.N. in 1953. She was a nurse and nursing administrator in New Haven, Connecticut and Orange, New Jersey.
After marrying David in 1959, she raised their three children and was active in the Smith College Club of Montclair and the First Congregational Church, as well as a parent volunteer for the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed working in the garden, hiking, reading, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, David, of Concord, MA; her three children, John (Theresa) of Kalamazoo, MI, Paul (Alexandra Stillman) of Minneapolis, MN, and Elizabeth (Cheryl Flynn) of Concord, MA; and her grandchildren, Isabel and Matthew Crowell, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Peter and Jack Bennett, and her grandson, James Alden Crowell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to: Yale School of Nursing, Att: Beth Zapatka, Associate Dean of Advancement, Yale School of Nursing, PO Box 27399 West Haven, CT. 06516-0972. Contributions may also be made on-line.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Helen's life during a memorial service in Duvall Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, on Friday, December 6th at 2 pm. A reception will immediately follow.
Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit
www.DeeFuneralHome.com.