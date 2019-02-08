|
|
Helen Bishop
West Milford - Bishop, Helen (Petronchak), 89, of West Milford on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick P. Bishop. Born in Garfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Bloscicak) and Charles Petronchak and a resident of West Milford for the past 7 years moving here from Fort Lee, NJ. Surviving are two sons, Brian S. and David P. and one sister, Mary Lisovsky. Seven grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive. Predeceased by a son, Frederick W. Bishop. Visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 12 Noon to 4 PM. Private disposition will follow.