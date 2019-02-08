Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Bishop

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Bishop Obituary
Helen Bishop

West Milford - Bishop, Helen (Petronchak), 89, of West Milford on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick P. Bishop. Born in Garfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Bloscicak) and Charles Petronchak and a resident of West Milford for the past 7 years moving here from Fort Lee, NJ. Surviving are two sons, Brian S. and David P. and one sister, Mary Lisovsky. Seven grandchildren and one great grandchild also survive. Predeceased by a son, Frederick W. Bishop. Visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 12 Noon to 4 PM. Private disposition will follow.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.