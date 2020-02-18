|
Helen Bodart Di Giacomo
Waldwick - Maria Elena "Helen" was born in Colombia, South America January 13, 1946 and immigrated to the United States in 1970, becoming a naturalized citizen shortly thereafter. Maria Elena's love of family and the United States led to her efforts to bring her mother, five sisters and one brother to the US where all became naturalized citizens.
Maria Elena is survived by her loving and devoted soul-mate, Anthony Di Giacomo, children Anthony L. and wife Laurie, Jaime and wife Kristen, and Stefanie and husband Dennis as well as seven loving grandchildren - Justin, Anthony M., Dylan, Luke, Saverio, Brandon, and Ella. She is also survived by sisters Margarita, Pastora, Gloria, Rosalba and brother Luis Enrique as well as their spouses and children. Maria Elena was faithfully surrounded by Anthony, her children, siblings, cousins Elsie and Rubiela and Aunt Judith during a final glorious celebration in Orlando, Florida. Maria Elena was predeceased by two sisters, Mariela Isaura and Rubiela, and first husband Aldo.
Maria Elena was the true matriarch of the Castro-Bodart- Di Giacomo family and was a strong, compassionate woman who always found the good in everyone. Helen and Anthony hosted countless family and friend gatherings where all were loved and welcomed. Cousins were friends and friends were cousins. Loved ones were treated to delicious home cooked Colombian and Italian meals while music, love and laughter filled their home. Her love for her family and friends will be forever missed.
Helen was a top hair stylist in Bergen County for over 45 years before retiring from Anthony's Hair and Nails in 2015. After 2015, you could still occasionally find Helen at Anthony's. A few lucky customers and friends were treated to Helen's visits to the salon right through 2019.
A visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 No. Franklin Tpk, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ beginning at 12:30pm with final committal services to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd, No. Arlington, NJ.