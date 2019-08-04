Services
Joseph W Sorce Funeral Home Inc
728 W Nyack Rd
West Nyack, NY 10994
(845) 358-4433
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Congers, NY
1930 - 2019
Helen Bradley Obituary
Helen Bradley

Valley Cottage, NY - Helen Bradley, of Valley Cottage, NY, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at home with her family by her side. At the age of 89. She was born in Harlem, NYC on May 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Mauro and the late Carmela Flagello Santangelo. The family then moved and settled in Throgs Neck, NY.

Helen was married to her husband Richard F. Bradley in Westchester, NY. She did volunteer and charitable work in her community and for St. Francis De Chantal School and Church she designed wardrobe and orchestrated many of the plays over the years. Helen was a woman of many talents, most of all an avid cook, a hero as a mother and a hero to her family and admired by all whose lives she touched.

Helen is survived by her son, Daniel J. Flint and her daughter, Elaine Marie Cahill and her husband Edward, her grandchildren, Joseph and Valerie Flint and her precious family pet, Bijan. She was Predeceased by husband in 2004.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2 - 5 pm and 7 - 9 PM at the Joseph W Sorce Funeral Home Inc, 728 West Nyack Road West Nyack, NY 10994 (845) 358-4433 www.sorcefuneralhoem.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in St. Paul's Catholic Church Congers, NY Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donation's may be made in Helen's name to the 501 St. Jude Place memphis, Tenn. 38105 1-800-306-1799 or the ASPCA P. O. Box 96929 Washington DC 20090 1-800-628-0028.
