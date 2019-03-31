Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Wellfleet, MA - Helen Sandford Bruinooge (nee Williamson) of Wellfleet, MA, formerly of Rochelle Park, NJ.

Helen was born October 23, 1938 in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Van Wyck and Doris (nee Knecht) Williamson. She is survived by her beloved husband James Nicholas Bruinooge, daughter Lois and her partner Dan Mullins of Woodstock, CT, son Alan and his wife Kathy of Hawthorne, NJ, and her 6 well-loved grandchildren: Kyle, Erica, Peter, Hanna, Ian and Ethan. Helen is also survived by her brother, Richard Williamson and his wife Sandie of Sebastian, FL, by her sisters-in-law Berta Bruinooge of Wellfleet and Carol Bruinooge of NJ, and by her nephews Eric and Evan and their families.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to the United Methodist Church of Eastham, 3200 State Highway Route 6, Eastham, MA 02642, where she was a faithful member and volunteer for many years.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at Nickerson Funeral Home in Orleans, MA.
