Helen C. (McLaughlin) Cerria
Helen C. Cerria (nee McLaughlin)

East Rutherford - Helen C. Cerria (nee McLaughlin), 86, of East Rutherford since 1971 and formerly of Hoboken, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020. For 25 years, she was a secretary for Maxwell House Coffee in Hoboken, retiring at the age of 63. Helen was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford. She was a volunteer at Angel's Attic and a member of the East Rutherford Seniors. Helen enjoyed traveling, going on vacation with her family and spending the summers in Wildwood. Beloved wife for 65 years of Philip A. Cerria. Loving mother of Philip M. Cerria and his wife Camille and Michael P. Cerria. Cherished grandmother of Vanessa Bower and her husband Bradey and Lindsey Cerria and her partner Luke and great grandmother of Asher. Dear sister of the late Mary Birkner. Caring aunt of many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Cremation was private. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
