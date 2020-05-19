Helen C. Wasek
Helen C. Wasek

Lodi - Helen C. Wasek (nee Wilk), 88, of Lodi, passed away on May 16, 2020. Born and raised in Simpson, PA to the late George and Helen Wilk. Before retiring she was a bookkeeper for Gibraltar Plastics in Lodi. She was a member and treasurer of the Lodi Senior Citizens and was recently named a trustee. Helen was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church in Lodi and was a member of the rosary society. She was previously a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona R.C. Church in Little Ferry where she was a eucharistic minister and a bereavement counselor. Beloved mother of Barbara Moore (Terence Fitzpatrick), Mary Ellen Miller (Dan), and George Wasek (Lisa Halpin). Loving grandmother of Stacey Reinauer and husband Steve, Christopher Moore and fiancée Lexie Daniel, Nick Miller, and Tori Miller. Dear sister of JoAnn Fulcher and the late Clementine Kasperavich, Vincent Wilk, and John Wilk. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
