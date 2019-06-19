Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Helen Castrilli

Helen Castrilli

Garfield - Helen Castrilli age 84, of Garfield passed away on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Castrilli. Loving mother to Tracey Romagnano and her husband Tom and Kimberly Parente and her husband Jeff. Dear Grandmother to William and Ryan Parente.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
