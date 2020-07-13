Helen Catherine McMickle has entered into eternal rest, joining her beloved husband, Ed McMickle, on June 29, 2020 at the age of 92.
The eldest of four children, Helen was born to Helen Marie Young and Walter J. O'Connor on March 30, 1928 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
As a young woman, Helen worked for the IRS in a secretarial capacity, often sharing her skills of typing and shorthand, while assisting Ed at home with preparations for a business meeting or conference.
Edward and Helen were married on October 1, 1949, residing in Newark, New Jersey and welcoming their firstborn in 1950. They moved to Verona in 1953 adding child #2 thru #7 within the next 14 years. They celebrated a loving marriage that was deeply rooted in the Catholic religion for almost 60 years, when Ed was called to God in 2008.
Helen worked primarily as a homemaker full time, organizing her large family and specializing in clothes shopping, as well as making her famous cakes, casseroles, and steak dinners to name a few. Aside from her home and family gatherings, Helen took pride in her appearance - anyone who knew her always commented on her flair for style, her love of colorful "outfits" (complete with matching earrings) and her awesome ability to maintain the perfect bouffant for 80 years.
As the rearing of the children came to an end, the ocean was calling and Ed and Helen enjoyed many years together on their boat at the Jersey Shore. Their love of the water continued with a move to Key Largo, where they welcomed new adventures such as snorkeling, jet skiing, power sailing and the famous community Happy Hour with their Florida friends and family.
Helen's life on earth was indeed full. The love she gave and received from her children was boundless. We feel at peace in the fact that she is now with God, and reunited with her beloved husband Ed, daughter Anita, her two brothers Jack and Walter, her parents and all those family members which pre-deceased her.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Pat Taylor of Parsippany New Jersey, Eileen Cornell and her husband Rodger of Kinsale, Virginia, Sue Smith of Grants Pass, Oregon, Gail Sferrazza and her husband Michael of Verona, New Jersey, her sons George and Steven of Verona, New Jersey, her loving sister, Rosemary Young of Fairfield, New Jersey, as well as her 16 cherished grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her many cousins, nieces and nephews and extended families.
Arrangements are private under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany NJ. (973) 887-3235. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
PO Box 98018 Washington D.C. 20090 or the St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.