Goshen, NY - Helen Cavanagh, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, loving wife and mother of three children and 5 stepchildren, entered heaven at the age of 95. Helen was born on August 7, 1924 in Woodhaven, NY to Elizabeth (Kohman) Bagger and Herman Bagger. Helen graduated from Queens College with a Bachelor's degree. In 1948, she married James Joseph Cavanagh and lived most of her life in Ramsey and Mahwah, NJ. She raised two sons, John and Paul, and a daughter, Elizabeth, as well as 5 stepchildren (James, Joan, Joseph, Nancy, and Daniel). The last years of her life were spent in the loving hands of the Campbell Hall Rehab Center, Hamptonburgh, NY, where she suffered from a long-term illness. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister, her husband Joe, and stepchildren Joan, Joseph, Nancy and James. She is survived and will be missed by her children Daniel—Tucson, AZ; John [Kathleen]—Baja California Sur, MX; Beth (Cavanagh) Scoolidge—Warwick, NY; Paul—Los Alamos, CA; her sister Betty (Bagger) Julien, her niece Elizabeth Julien, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (John [Cynthia Brennan]: Micaela [David] Tarzian—Norah, Colin; Devon Cavanagh), (Beth Cavanagh Scoolidge: Peter [Margaret]—Wyatt, Mia and Ella; Corey [Erin] Scoolidge and Keith Scoolidge—Braedon and Angelina Scoolidge.) There are also 18 step-grandchildren and many step great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a step grandchild. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.