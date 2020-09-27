1/1
Helen Cecilia Rittgers
1935 - 2020
Helen Cecilia Rittgers

New Milford - Helen Cecilia (Krokus) Rittgers, 85, of New Milford, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Holy Name Hospital with her son by her side. She was born in Little Ferry, NJ on July 1,1935 to the late Joseph and Helen (May) Krokus. She was married to the late Chief James V. Rittgers, the love of her life, on September 8, 1956, whom she met through her many older brothers. They spent many summers on Cape Cod and later Brigantine where they owned a beach home. But their lives were truly devoted to raising their 3 children and the joy spent with their 5 beloved grandchildren. Helen was an avid tennis player and talented artist/painter. She received a scholarship in her senior year at Hackensack HS to the Art Students League NYC. She taught painting with the New Milford Rec program for several years and forged many great lifelong friendships. Helen is survived by her children Dianne (Craig) Schmalz, Jim (Nancy) Rittgers, her 5 grandchildren Jacob Schmalz, and Kevin, Jamie, Matthew and Isabella Rittgers as well as her sister Dorothy Hegner, sisters in-law Joan Rittgers, Paula, Josephine, and Marie Krokus. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and daughter Lisa, her sister Ronnie Spindler and 6 brothers Paul, Joe, Jim, Tom, Donald and Bob. Helen was a kind soul and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She always found the good in everything and everyone and could light up any room she entered. We would like to thank Dorcas, Fernando and staff at La Paula Manor Dementia Care of Bergenfield, NJ, where she resided for the past 3 years, for the love and care she received there. Visiting hours will be offered at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday Sept. 29th. The following day, Wednesday, a funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Josephs RC Church in Oradell at 10am. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
