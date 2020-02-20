|
Helen D. Nelson
Waldwick - Helen D. Nelson, age 97 of Clifton formally of Waldwick, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, NJ. Helen was born in Midland Park and spent most of her young life living in Waldwick before moving to Kansas City, MO then back to the area she knew so well, settling in Hawthorne before moving to Daughters of Miriam in 2003. Helen dedicated her time caring for her family alongside her husband, James Nelson, who predeceased her in 1991. She is survived by her sons David Nelson, Sr. and his wife, Virginia of Deland, FL and Richard Nelson and his wife, Lisa of Wayne, her six grandchildren; Tracy, David, Jr., Alora, Cassandra, Jenna and James, two great grandchildren; Alyssa and Michael Craig and her sister, Elizabeth Osekowsky of Ft. Meyers, FL. In addition to her husband, Helen is also predeceased by her two sons, Craig in 1974 and Robert in 1989 and her sister, Evelyn Booth. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 - 5 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Cemetery, Totowa, NJ 07512. In honoring Helen's wishes, in lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Smile Train, P. O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231.