Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen D. Nelson


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen D. Nelson Obituary
Helen D. Nelson

Waldwick - Helen D. Nelson, age 97 of Clifton formally of Waldwick, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, NJ. Helen was born in Midland Park and spent most of her young life living in Waldwick before moving to Kansas City, MO then back to the area she knew so well, settling in Hawthorne before moving to Daughters of Miriam in 2003. Helen dedicated her time caring for her family alongside her husband, James Nelson, who predeceased her in 1991. She is survived by her sons David Nelson, Sr. and his wife, Virginia of Deland, FL and Richard Nelson and his wife, Lisa of Wayne, her six grandchildren; Tracy, David, Jr., Alora, Cassandra, Jenna and James, two great grandchildren; Alyssa and Michael Craig and her sister, Elizabeth Osekowsky of Ft. Meyers, FL. In addition to her husband, Helen is also predeceased by her two sons, Craig in 1974 and Robert in 1989 and her sister, Evelyn Booth. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 - 5 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Cemetery, Totowa, NJ 07512. In honoring Helen's wishes, in lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Smile Train, P. O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -